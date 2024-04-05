TV personality NENE LEAKES says she's okay with cheating if done respectfully

Friday, April 4, 2024 – Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes has said that she's okay with cheating if done respectfully.
Appearing on IG live with Carlos King, Nene stated
that she's all about the "what you don't know, won't hurt you"
philosophy.
She further revealed that if a man is getting down with his
side chick on a weekend trip and she doesn't know about it, it is respectful in
her eyes.
Nene also said that those who lie to their side pieces by
claiming they're the only one, and further, don't tell the side piece to keep a
respectful distance from their main squeeze, are definitely not playing by the
rules.
While he was hesitant at first, Carlos hopped on board with
her perspective, saying NeNe is right as side pieces should know their
place.
