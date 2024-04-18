TV personality BETHENNY FRANKEL says S£X with ex-husband JASON HOPPY was 'torture'







Thursday, April 18, 2024 – American TV personality, Bethenny Frankel has described s3x with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy as “torture”.

The Real Housewives of New York alum made the claim on her podcast “Just B Divorced with Bethenny Frankel” which is all about their rocky marriage and messy divorce.

Bethenny said her marriage with Jason was anything but hot and heavy. She claimed he compared her to an ice block for dodging intimacy in bed.

The 'RHONY' alum put it bluntly, explaining she wasn't into doing the deed with him because she just didn't respect him anymore and had no desire to have s3x with him. On rare occasions when they had s3x, Bethenny said it was pure and utter agony for her adding, “I had to force myself, practically gagging. It was pure torture.”

Bethenny hasn’t held back on dishing the dirty details of her disastrous marriage and subsequent divorce from Jason, recently calling it the most traumatizing experience of her life.

Bethenny and Jason first crossed paths in 2008 and made it official with a wedding 2 years later. They share one kid together, their daughter Bryn. She has also said she's relieved that she had miscarriages while married to him.