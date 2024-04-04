Singer CASSIE reportedly cooperating with The Feds in investigation against DIDDY



Thursday, April 4, 2024 – American singer, Cassie, is reportedly cooperating with the federal agents investigating her ex- Sean “Diddy” Combs following the raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes.

According to TMZ, the “Me & U” singer is among the witnesses who have been communicating with the authorities. It’s reported that Venutura-Fine may have been working with them for “several weeks.”

The outlet believes Cassie may have provided testimony to give investigators probable cause to search the Bad Boy Records founder’s homes, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

It is presumed that Cassie told investigators the same things she alleged in her lawsuit against Diddy which he settled out of court the next day.

Cassie filed a lawsuit in November 2023, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, battery, and more.

Diddy has called the allegations against him and the raids a “witch hunt,” and he hasn’t been arrested or charged with a crime.

Sources with knowledge of the investigation said that Cassie may have helped authorities establish the probable cause needed to get a judge to sign off on search warrants on the two mansions.

In addition to accusing the record label head of rape, sexual battery and physical abuse, she also claimed that he had forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and masturbated.

The rapper allegedly photographed and filmed some of these encounters, and Cassie claimed that she was forced to watch the recordings of herself having sex with other men while under the influence of copious drugs.

Elsewhere in her suit, the singer alleged that Diddy at one point made her hold his gun in her handbag, and she claimed that in 2012 he blew up the rapper Kid Cudi's car in retaliation for a brief relationship he and Cassie had when she was on the outs with him, which Diddy allegedly told Cassie he planned to do beforehand.

Cudi agreed with Cassie's claims about the car bombing, tell the New York Times that 'This is all true.'

Diddy and Cassie were together for around 10 years, though they were on and off at several times before the relationship ended for good in 2018.

Diddy has vehemently denied all of Cassie's claims, as well as the claims of the successive women who sued him over similar offenses in subsequent months.