SACHA BARON COHEN and ISLA FISHER announce divorce after 13 years of marriage and more than 20 years together



Friday, April 4, 2024 – Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their divorce after nearly 14 years of marriage and more than 20 years together.

The two actors shared the news on their Instagram Stories on Friday evening, April 5.

They shared a picture of themselves wearing tennis gear, and wrote: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down."

The couple then explained that they "jointly filed to end our marriage" in 2023.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change," they added.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children.

"We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

Baron Cohen, 52, and Fisher, 48, met in 2001 and got engaged three years later. They then welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October 2007.

Fisher converted to Judaism ahead of their October 2010 wedding in Paris.

The couple welcomed their second and third children in summer 2010 and March 2015, respectively.

Baron Cohen has hit headlines in recent weeks due to a clash with former co-star Rebel Wilson. The pair starred together in the 2016 spy action comedy Grimsby with Wilson playing Cohen's girlfriend.

In her new memoir, Wilson said she felt as if the actor "sexually harassed" her on set.