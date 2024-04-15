RUTO brags that he has managed to stabilise the economy as the Kenyan Shilling continue to strengthen against the dollar





Monday, April 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has bragged that he has managed to stabilise the economy, which was in the Intensive Care Unit when he won the presidential election in the year 2022.

Speaking in Nyeri County on Sunday during the retirement of ACK Bishop, Joseph Kagunda, Ruto said his government has managed to lower the prices of basic commodities like Unga, fuel and stabilised the Kenyan Shilling, which was trading at 127.80 against the dollar on Sunday.

"Remember, I told you we must make the right decisions. Unga which used to retail at KSh 200, today is approaching KSh 100.

"The US dollar which was 160, is now at KSh 127 and still falling.

"Fuel prices have just today dropped by KSh 10.

"We are making the right and not popular decisions and Kenya is going forward. The country will change," Ruto said.

Currently, in Nairobi, a litre of super petrol, diesel, and kerosene retails at KSh 193.85, KSh 180.38, and KSh 170.06, respectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST