RAY J files for joint custody of his two children MELODY, 5, and EPIK, 4, amid messy divorce from PRINCESS LOVE

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – Ray J has filed for joint custody of his two children amid his divorce from his wife, Princess Love.
Love, 39, first petitioned to end the marriage last month,
the fourth time during their relationship.
The singer's latest move was asking for joint legal and
physical custody of the pair's young kids, daughter Melody, 5, and son Epik, 4.
According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kim
Kardashian's ex also requested spousal support from Love, 39, which has yet to
be determined.
The paperwork also mentioned the dividing of their assets
which includes 'miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects' as well as
the Sexy Can I singer's income.
'There are additional separate property assets and
obligations of the parties, the exact nature and extent of which are not
presently known,' the document stated.
On February 26, The Deadly Getaway actress shared a lengthy
statement announcing their latest split via Instagram, almost eight years after
they wed in 2016.
'It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our
decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have
come to the difficult realizations that our paths have diverged, and it is in
the best interest of both of us to part ways,' she wrote.
She continued in the statement: 'We want to assure you that
this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration
for each other's well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to
an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a
positive and supportive family dynamic.
'We ask for your understand, support, and respect for our
privacy during this challenging time. We are grateful for the love and
friendship we have received from each of you throughout our marriage, and we
hope to continue nurturing those relationships in the future.
'Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look
forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings
that lie ahead. We are confident that with time, understanding, and the support
of our loved ones, we will navigate this transition with grace and resilience,
'Thank you for your understanding and support,' she closed
the statement.
In the caption for the post, she wrote: 'Trusting GOD with
the next chapter of our lives. Peace and Love, always.'
Her announcement of divorce marks the fourth time they have
split - with the first one in spring 2020.
Princess and Ray J married in 2016 at The Cathedral Of St.
Vibiana, a Catholic church in Los Angeles, according to PEOPLE.
She first filed for divorce in May 2020 after four years of
marriage following a massive fight in Las Vegas.
In November 2019 - during her second pregnancy - Princess
and Ray J had an explosive fight in Las Vegas-
with conflicting accounts of what happened.
She accused him of abandoning her and Melody in Las Vegas in
the wake of a fight, while he insisted he had stayed in town.
They reconciled in the summer of 2020, but Ray J then filed
for divorce in September 2020, before they reconciled again and moved to
Florida with their children.
Ray J filed again in October 2021, the third time they split
and they reconciled in January 2023. He officially requested the courts to
dismiss his divorce filings two months later in March 2023.
