Rastafarian cafe owner found guilty of assault after groping two women



Friday, April 12, 2024 – A Rastafarian cafe owner has been found guilty of sexual assault after groping two women in the UK.

Hugh 'Andy' Anderson was convicted of the assaults on two victims over their clothing, one on April 23, 2022, and the other on May 1 that year.

The 74-year-old runs the Hi-Lo Jamaican Eating House at Oxford University.

After being found guilty at Oxford Crown Court, he was given a 26-week suspended prison sentence for each assault - suspended for two years. He was also placed on the sex offenders' register and ordered to pay £3,500.

During the trial, one victim explained how Anderson had groped her in the early hours of the morning.

She said: 'At one point, I was getting some drinks and a conversation started with this gentleman.

'I can't remember how the conversation started, but I couldn't hear him and he suggested I come closer to him.

'I stepped forward to hear him, and then he put his hand around the back of my bum, and then he shoved it up, and then he groped me.

'He kept saying, 'f*** me,' and I stepped back and pretended I couldn't hear him - and I kept saying sorry.'

The partner of the other victim told the court that Anderson had similarly groped her in the early hours of April 23.

'[She looked] very distressed,' he said.

'She said, 'he just touched me,' and I asked how - and she showed me and said 'I've never been touched like that in my life.'

Anderson denied the allegations.

'She is lying,' he said. It's the same pack of people accusing me. It's the same bunch of people.

'They are working for each other; they are working together, that's plain.'