Rapper MEGAN THEE STALLION sued by camerman claiming he was forced to watch her have S£X







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of harassment by her former cameraman, who also alleges she forced him to watch her have sex.

Emilio Garcia said in the suit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that after the alleged incident he was warned, “Don’t ever discuss what you saw,” and berated, fat-shamed, and treated differently by Megan.

According to the court documents, Emilio Garcia began working for Megan Thee Stallion in 2018 and quit his other job in 2019 to work with the rapper full-time. He worked for her until June 2023, as per the lawsuit.

In or around June 2022, Garcia was travelling on tour with the hip-hop star in Ibiza, Spain. After a night out, both individuals and three other women were riding in an SUV together when "suddenly Stallion and one other woman start[ed] having sex right beside Garcia," the docs state.

Garcia "could not get out of the car as it was both moving, and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country."

Garcia claims he was "embarrassed, mortified, and offended throughout the whole ordeal."

The next day, Garcia claims Megan Thee Stallion told him "Don't ever discuss what you saw" before she "berated and directed her fat-shaming comments towards Garcia, such as 'Fat B-tch.'"

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, April 23 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Megan Thee Stallion has yet to comment on the accusations.

He is now suing the hip-hop star for harassment and a hostile work environment.

The news of this lawsuit comes just days after the artist was honoured at Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring Into Action gala.