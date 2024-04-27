R. KELLY's Chicago abuse conviction upheld in federal court

Saturday, April 27, 2024 – A federal appellate court has upheld the conviction of disgraced and imprisoned RnB star, R. Kelly, in Chicago.
The "Ignition" singer was sentenced to 20
years in prison in his child porn case in Chicago, and the 7th Circuit
Court of Appeals just affirmed that sentence after he tried to upturn it,
citing the statute of limitations had passed as his defence.
The court stated that Kelly's 30-year sentence in
his New York case was the "elephant in the room" and the Chicago case
sentence was set with that in mind.
According to the court, the sentence also makes sense in
light of the "horrible, horrific" nature of the crimes Kelly
was convicted in 2021.
In his New York appeal, Kelly argued the highly
influential "Surviving R. Kelly" Lifetime
docuseries influenced the trial before it even got off the ground and he
was unfairly painted to be guilty.
But with this ruling out of Chicago federal court, the
future may not be too promising for his chances in New York, but the courts
will have the final say.
0 Comments