Prophet OWUOR confirms GACHAGUA’s worst night mare as he makes a startling prophesy – Look! Not even RUTO will be able to stop this

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – Self-proclaimed Prophet David Edward Owuor of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry church, has made a startling prophecy, regarding the resurgence of the Mungiki sect in Kenya.

Speaking during an interview on Jesus is Lord radio, Prophet Owuor conveyed his prophetic message that has left Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua a very disturbed man.

“Blessed people, the Lord Jehovah has spoken with me.

"I see as if there is a resurgence of Mungiki.

"The Lord has shown me a mass movement of Mungiki storming door to door.

"It was unbelievable what the Lord has shown me; they came, I don’t know how many thousands, and they overpowered the security system.”

Owuor went on to emphasize that God is calling for repentance, indicating that this resurgence may be prevented if people heed the call and turn to God.

“The Lord is calling for repentance, and that’s why he is showing this earlier, that it may not happen, that the security system may be ready, and that the people may come before the Lord for intervention, blessed people,” he asserted.

The Mungiki sect, which originated in the 1990s as a religious group mainly composed of youths from Central Kenya and Nairobi regions, was banned in 2002 after being labeled as a criminal organized group by Kenyan authorities.

In 2007, a police crackdown resulted in the deaths of over 100 suspected Mungiki members after the group was accused of a series of killings in central Kenya.

Gachagua has also declared war against Mungiki members, accusing them of being members of Raila Odinga’s Azimio that caused chaos and robbed businesses in the name of Maandamano after the disputed 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST