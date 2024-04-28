Prince HARRY will return to UK without MEGHAN MARKLE







Sunday, April 28, 2024 – Prince Harry will return to the UK but will not be joined by Meghan Markle, a cryptic statement has disclosed.

The Duke of Sussex will be at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, on Wednesday May 8, an Invictus Games spokesperson confirmed.

It follows days of speculation as to whether he will attend the service, which will mark the 10th anniversary of the games for injured servicemen and women.

A statement published on the Invictus Games' social media accounts read: "The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

"We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion."

The statement does not say that Meghan Markle will be attending.

The event is scheduled just two days after Harry's son Archie celebrates his fifth birthday.

The Invictus Games were founded by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, who held the first event in London from 10 to 14 September 2014.