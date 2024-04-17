Prince HARRY renounces British residency as he declares US his ‘new country’





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Prince Harry has listed the United States as his primary residence for the first time since severing his ties to the royal family in 2020.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Harry, the Duke of Sussex recently updated his housing records, stating that his “New Country/State Usually Resident” is now the US,

Although the documents submitted by Companies House for Harry’s eco-travel venture, Travalyst were filed on Wednesday, Harry notably listed the “date of change” as June 29, 2023.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, officially moved out of their home in the United Kingdom on June 28 three months after King Charles III evicted them from the property, known as Frogmore Cottage.

Its unclear if Harry renouncing his British residency will impact any of his royal titles but he will meet his father next month while visiting London.

Despite the legal change, Harry explained in December 2023 that he still considered the UK to be his “home” but felt “forced” to flee to the US due to safety concerns.

“The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US,” the duke said in a written statement read in a London court amid his legal bid for taxpayer-funded police security — which was denied.

“That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.”

Harry has also expressed interest in getting his American citizenship.

“The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he told “Good Morning America” in February.

Harry and Markle have lived in California with their two children for the last four years, and according to the former, they likely will stay there for a while.

“It’s amazing,” he said of West Coast living. “I love every single day.”