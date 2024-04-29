Prince HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE to visit Nigeria for 'Cultural Activities'

Monday, April 29, 2024 – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly set to visit Nigeria.
The couple will be visiting to take part in the country’s
“cultural activities”, according to a report in the Daily Mail.
The trip will come days after the duke visits the
UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
The non-working royals will reportedly tour Nigeria in an
unofficial capacity after accepting an invitation from the country’s Chief of
Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa, while in Germany last September.
They will meet service members and their families and
participate in 'traditional cultural activities'.
Harry and Meghan's acceptance of the invitation, their first
visit to Nigeria as a couple is said to have left the
country's defence headquarters feeling 'honoured' and 'delighted',
according to local newspaper reports.
Meghan revealed in 2022 she found out she is
43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy
test 'a couple of years ago'.
Speaking on her podcast Archetypes to Nigerian-American
comedian Ziwe Fumudoh she said: 'I'm going to start to dig deeper
into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are
like 'What!''
The visit will come days after Harry flies to Britain for
the Invictus Games 10th anniversary.
