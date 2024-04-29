Prince HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE to visit Nigeria for 'Cultural Activities'







Monday, April 29, 2024 – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly set to visit Nigeria.

The couple will be visiting to take part in the country’s “cultural activities”, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The trip will come days after the duke visits the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The non-working royals will reportedly tour Nigeria in an unofficial capacity after accepting an invitation from the country’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Gwabin Musa, while in Germany last September.

They will meet service members and their families and participate in 'traditional cultural activities'.

Harry and Meghan's acceptance of the invitation, their first visit to Nigeria as a couple is said to have left the country's defence headquarters feeling 'honoured' and 'delighted', according to local newspaper reports.

Meghan revealed in 2022 she found out she is 43 per cent Nigerian after doing a genealogy test 'a couple of years ago'.

Speaking on her podcast Archetypes to Nigerian-American comedian Ziwe Fumudoh she said: 'I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are like 'What!''

The visit will come days after Harry flies to Britain for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary.