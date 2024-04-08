Physiotherapist who groped patient and blamed his bitter divorce is jailed

Monday, April 8, 2024 – A former British cycling champion and Physiotherapist has been jailed for groping a 70-year-old woman while on a 'path to self-destruction' after his bitter marriage split.
Physiotherapist Richard Hughes, 53, sexually assaulted his
patient as she lay face-down having treatment for sciatica, according to Mail
Online. She tried to shift her body during the massage in a bid to stop Hughes
then eventually stood up to challenge him, before fleeing in tears.
Chester Crown Court heard that father-of-two Hughes said he
acted out of a 'desire to punish and destroy' himself after an acrimonious
divorce, adding he needed help.
He said his clinic in Burland, Cheshire, would fold if he
was jailed, adding he would have to sell the £300,000 family home in Willaston
while his son would have to give up his university degree.
But Judge Steven Everett jailed him for a year, likening his
claim that prison would damage his family to 'emotional blackmail', adding that
Hughes was saying, 'it was everybody else's fault but his'.
Hughes, who won multiple UK cycling championships but
retired in 1992 after a spinal injury, admitted three charges of sexual
assault.
The woman attended the clinic last August for Hughes to
treat her lower back.
The court heard that during the massage, he put his hand
down her knickers and then over her buttocks before moving it towards the
front.
The woman tried to move away but was horrified to see him
aroused.
'Very upset and distressed', she challenged Hughes who
'apologised repeatedly', said prosecutor Sarah Badrawy.
The victim told police: 'I absolutely trusted him and
couldn't believe what he'd done. I feel dirty, disgusted and angry.'
In a statement, Hughes said he had been suffering 'severe
anxiety and depression'. He claimed to have been left with no option but to
carry on working to support his family, ending up suicidal.
'I was at my lowest point when the incident occurred,' he
said. 'I had a desire to punish and destroy myself.'
Raj Chopra, defending, said Hughes had been 'going through a
very bad patch' following acrimonious divorce proceedings.
'It never happened before and it will never happen again,'
said Mr Chopra. 'We all make mistakes.'
Hughes was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register and
faces being struck off by the Health and Care Professions Council.
