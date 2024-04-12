PHOTOs of IDA ODINGA and serial gold fraudster NASHON OTIENO, who is a key suspect in a series of frauds affecting local and foreign gold merchants



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Nashon Otieno Angudha, a key suspect in a series of frauds affecting local and foreign gold merchants, is well-connected in the ODM circles.

Otieno has been pictured with ODM bigwigs among them Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga.

He paid a visit to Mama Odinga a few months ago.

The serial fraudster was arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, after he was arrested onn Tuesday evening for obtaining Sh35 million from a businessman in a fake gold scam.

In the fraudulent scheme orchestrated on diverse dates between July 13th and October 18, 2023, the 28-year-old is accused of swindling the victim out of the millions by luring him to a purchase and export deal of 100kg of gold to Dubai, the amount being fees for transportation and insurance.

After parting with the money which was paid in US dollars ($250,000), nine gold bars given to the victim as collateral were subjected to a test at the Ministry of Mining, but none of them exhibited even a trace of gold element.

Nashon then holed up leaving the businessman devastated and poorer, thereby seeking the intervention of law enforcers.

Acting on intelligence, the Operation Support Unit (OSU) detectives conducted a stealth operation at Crystal Spring Apartments in Lavington, Nairobi, managing to net the suspect while in his KDM 523Q Toyota Prado. Crucial exhibits including radio sets and cheque books were seized from the vehicle.

Nashon was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining money by false pretenses.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been remanded until Friday, 12th April, 2024 when a bond determination will be made.

The objection to release him on bond by the prosecution followed Nashon's criminal record, noting that he is implicated in a robbery with violence case at the Kibera court no. 5, for jointly with his two accomplices robbing a foreign couple over USD90,000 when they jetted the country for a gold business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST