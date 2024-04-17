NICKI MINAJ's husband begs court to let him go on tour with her outside of U.S





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Kenneth Petty, husband of American rapper Nicki Minaj has approached a court for permission to travel out of the country so he can join her on tour in Europe.

Recall that Petty is currently serving 3 years probation for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Petty who claimed he isn't just looking to globe-trot with Nicki for fun, said it's necessary to join her on the European leg of her "Pink Friday 2" world tour for a bunch of reasons, mainly to provide childcare for their son.

He listed dates for the anticipated travel schedule as April 17, 2024, adding that there will be stops in Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, and Romania.

Petty also said he will be back in the U.S. by July 14, 2024, right after the tour wraps up.

His probation officer hasn't raised any objections to his travel request. However, if Kenneth Petty's request gets approved, he'll likely need to provide the officer with a detailed travel itinerary and also check in once he's back.