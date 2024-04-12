New York City to look at birth control for rats to combat rodent population

Friday, April 12, 2024 – New York City has announced plans to look at birth control for rats to combat the rodent population.
Councilmember Shaun Abreu (D-Manhattan) has proposed a rat
birth control program jointly run by the Department of Health and Mental
Hygiene and the Department of Sanitation in the latest attempt to quell the
plague.
Abreu, who helms the Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste
Management said “ContraPest pellets” would work together with the city’s
broader push to fight rats.
”We believe that we need to take a shock-and-awe approach to
the rat problem by throwing everything we have at it,’’ the Democrat said in
council chambers Thursday.
According to the NY Post, the contraceptives would be
deployed in rat mitigation zones that cover at least 10 city blocks. The
pellets, which have an active ingredient called “triptolide” in them, will
sterilize both male and female rats and impact ovarian function and sperm cell
production.
