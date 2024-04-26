New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 R@PE conviction from landmark #MeToo trial

Friday, April 26, 2024 – New York’s highest court on Thursday overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction, finding the judge at the landmark #MeToo trial prejudiced the top Hollywood producer whose downfall stood as a symbol of the #MeToo movement.
The court, by a 4-3 vote, ordered a new trial.
“We conclude that the trial
court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts
against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes because
that testimony served no material non-propensity purpose,” the ruling, written
by Judge Jenny Rivera, states.
“The court compounded that
error when it ruled that defendant, who had no criminal history, could be cross
examined about those allegations as well as numerous allegations of misconduct
that portrayed defendant in a highly prejudicial light. The synergistic effect
of these errors was not harmless.”
Eight women who say they were sexually assaulted by movie
producer Harvey Weinstein will testify at his criminal trial in Los Angeles
over the coming weeks, prosecutors said in opening statements Monday.
"Each of these women
came forward independent of each other, and none of them knew one
another," prosecutor Paul Thompson told the jury, according to reports.
Weinstein, 72, is being held at Mohawk Correctional Facility
in Rome, New York, according to the state Department of Corrections and
Community Supervision. He also was sentenced last year in Los Angeles to 16
years in prison for charges of rape and sexual assault.
Weinstein has maintained his innocence and has denied any
nonconsensual sexual activity.
“Justice was served,” Donna
Rotunno, the lead defense attorney at Weinstein’s trial in New York, said
Thursday in response to the appeals court decision.
“I believe this decision is
larger than Harvey Weinstein. Courts cannot operate on emotion and lack of due
process. The world is off-balance, and when the justice system does not work,
nothing does. This decision restores faith in the foundation of our system.”
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said it will retry
the case.
“We will do everything in our
power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors
of sexual assault,” said Emily Tuttle, deputy director of communications and
senior advisor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
Douglas H. Wigdor, an attorney who has represented eight of
Weinstein’s accusers, including two of the “prior bad acts” witnesses at his
New York criminal trial, criticized the ruling.
“Today’s decision is a major
step back in holding those accountable for acts of sexual violence,” he said in
a statement. “Courts routinely admit evidence of other uncharged acts where
they assist juries in understanding issues concerning the intent, modus
operandi or scheme of the defendant. The jury was instructed on the relevance
of this testimony and overturning the verdict is tragic in that it will require
the victims to endure yet another trial.”
The ruling comes more than six years after reporting by The
New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 revealed Weinstein’s alleged history
of sexual abuse, harassment and secret settlements as he used his influence as
a Hollywood power broker to take advantage of young women.
As at 2016, Weinstein was one of the most powerful men in
Hollywood and helped produce movies such as “Pulp Fiction,” “Clerks” and
“Shakespeare in Love.”
The revelations led to a wave of several women speaking
publicly about the pervasiveness of sexual abuse and harassment in the
entertainment , sports and political world in what became known as the #MeToo
movement.
The #MeToo movement has had mixed success in the courtroom,
and this is the second high-profile case to be overturned on appeal.
Celebrity comedian, Bill Cosby was convicted in 2018 of
drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, but a Pennsylvania appeals court
overturned the conviction in 2021, saying his due process rights were violated.
