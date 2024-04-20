'My mom wished you were dead’ - TAYLOR SWIFT seemingly slams KIM KARDASHIAN on surprise second album







Friday, April 19, 2024 – Taylor Swift surprised fans once more as she dropped a surprise second bodywork of songs at 2 a.m. on Friday, April 19 making “The Tortured Poets Department” a secret double album.

In one song, “Thank you aIMee,” her fans known as Swifties were quick to point out that the capitalized letters spelled out a certain name — Kim.

Swift often hides words in her lyrics via capitalization, and this tune in particular slams a certain person that she compares to a high school bully with Swifties speculating the song is about Kim Kardashian.

There’s a “bronze spray-tanned statue” of “Aimee” with a “plaque underneath it that threatens to push me down the stairs at our school,” she sings as she describes her hometown.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F—k you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushing.’ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

She goes on to note it was never a “fair fight” or a “clean kill” between the two and describes the unnamed person as “stomping across” her “grave.”

Also, Swift refers to her mother, Andrea Swift, noting: “Everyone knows that my mother is as a saintly woman / But she used to say she wished that you were dead.”

Despite their ongoing feud, Kardashian has previously noted she listens to Swift, 34. In “thanK you aIMee,” Swift concludes: “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West share North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Swift's issue with Kanye and his ex-wife began with the rapper’s infamous 2009 interruption of Swift’s acceptance speech at the Video Music Awards, and continued in 2016 when West released the song “Famous.” In the song, he rapped the line, “I feel like I and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous” and claimed that Swift had consented to the lyrics.

After Swift denied this, Kardashian released a recording of a conversation which seemed to indicate that Swift was lying and had given the couple the go-ahead. Kardashian also implied Swift was a “snake.”

In an interview with Time commemorating Swift being named 2023’s Person of the Year, Swift called the feud a “bleak” moment and claimed she fled to “a foreign country” where she “didn’t leave a rental house for a year.”

“I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore,” she revealed. “I went down really, really hard.”

In 2019, Kardashian said on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that the feud had ended, but the full phone exchange between West and Swift was released one year later — seemingly revealing Swift was telling the truth.

“The video showed nothing new. We all knew that. I’m so confused right now,” Kardashian tweeted at the time.

Swift, meanwhile, directly shared a message on her Instagram Stories in response.

“Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about that call (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years)…SWIPE UP to see what really matters.” The link went to a site for the World Health Organization and Feeding America, which she had been donating to amid the coronavirus pandemic.