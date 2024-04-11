My mom beat the hell out of me after I told her my aunt’s husband wanted to touch my private parts - LADY opens up about her traumatic childhood



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – A South African woman, Kgothatso, has opened up about her traumatic childhood when her mother beat her and accused her of being a liar.

She said the incident happened at the age of 10 after she told her mother that her aunt's husband had attempted to sexually molest her.

"I remember when I was 10 years old, my aunt’s husband wanted to touch my private parts. I ran away & told my mom what had happened & that I never wanted to visit their house. my mom, aunt,& the husband had a meeting with me. The three of them ganged against me, calling me a liar," she wrote in a post on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

"Yho, my mom beat the hell out of me in front of them, saying I'm lying on adults, I made sure I never set my foot in their house, even when my mom sent me to their house I wouldn't go, I’d jut lie and say there's no one.

"I grew up with this thing haunting me to this date. Though my mom is late, (may she continue to rest ) I remember it like it was yesterday. I never healed from that, when I got my twins I vowed to protect them with every fiber in me

“TO ALL THE PARENTS OUT THERE, PLEASE PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR KIDS, LISTEN TO YOUR KIDS & MOST IMPORTANTLY PROTECT YOUR KIDS. NEVER TRUST ANYONE WITH YOUR KIDS EVEN FAMILY MEMBERS, IM BEGGING YA'LL.”