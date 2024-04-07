'My feelings have never been for entertainment’ - Instagram model accused of being Diddy’s S£X worker speaks out



Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Jade Ramey, the Instagram model accused of being one of embattled music executive, Diddy’s s£x workers in recent legal docs, has broken her silence.

Speaking through her publicist, Ramey denied the allegations brought against her in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against the music mogul.

She told Entertainment Tonight in a statement;

“Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made. Yes, I dated someone. How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.

“We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you.”

In court documents which alleged Ramey’s involvement with Diddy, Jones also claimed in his amended $30 million lawsuit that the Bad Boy Records founder also employed City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent’s ex Daphne Joy as sex workers and claims that a female accountant named Robin Greenhill issued the payments. Joy has since refuted the claims made against her.

Ramey and Combs were first romantically linked together after the couple was seen kissing in December 2022, days after the father of seven announced the birth of his youngest daughter Love, whom he shares with Dana Tran.