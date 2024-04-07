'My feelings have never been for entertainment’ - Instagram model accused of being Diddy’s S£X worker speaks out

Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Jade Ramey, the Instagram model accused of being one of embattled music executive, Diddy’s s£x workers in recent legal docs, has broken her silence.
Speaking through her
publicist, Ramey denied the allegations brought against her in producer Rodney
“Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against the music mogul.
She told Entertainment Tonight in a statement;
“Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the
false allegations made. Yes, I dated someone. How unfortunate we’ve entered a
time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the
court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others,
and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for
discussion.
“We need to be more
conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely
for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this
time. Thank you.”
In court documents which
alleged Ramey’s involvement with Diddy, Jones also claimed in his amended
$30 million lawsuit that
the Bad Boy Records founder also employed City Girls rapper Yung Miami and 50
Cent’s ex Daphne Joy as sex workers and claims that a female accountant named
Robin Greenhill issued the payments. Joy has since refuted
the claims made against her.
Ramey and Combs were first romantically linked together
after the couple was seen kissing in December 2022, days
after the father of seven announced the birth of his youngest daughter
Love, whom he shares with Dana Tran.
