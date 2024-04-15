MEGHAN MARKLE’s brother mocks her in new YouTube video and accuses her of faking her pregnancies



Monday, April 14, 2024 – Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother has shared a savage new YouTube video in which he dresses up as the duchess and accuses her of faking her pregnancies.

Thomas Markle Jr., 57, wore a wig and a tiara in the 87-minute video posted to the platform while stuffing a pillow up his shirt to imitate a pregnant woman.

"My name’s Me-again Swamp-donkey Crotch," Thomas declares during the bizarre impersonation.

"I was just showing off the new bump I bought used on eBay out of Montecito."

Royal commentator Jennie Bond slammed the video on Sunday, April 14, telling the Daily Mail: "To have your own flesh and blood lead the assault must feel like the ultimate betrayal for Meghan."

Thomas has reportedly not spoken to his half-sister in more than a decade, but seemingly has no qualms about milking his connection to the royal.

"If you don’t like it, don’t watch, right? I’m gonna be riding those coattails, baby," Thomas says in the clip.

"Oh, yeah, if it wasn’t for Meghan Markle I don’t know what I’d be doing."

Thomas, who works as a window fitter and lives in Grants Pass, Oregon, is one of Meghan’s two half-siblings.

His other half-sibling, a sister called Samantha, also publicly calls out the Duchess of Sussex and once described the former Suits star as having “narcissistic personality disorder.”