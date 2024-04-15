Married teacher, 45, caught in the car undressed with a young boy



Monday, April 15, 2024 – A married substitute teacher was arrested in Nebraska after she was caught naked in the backseat of a car with a teenage boy, according to authorities.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies caught Erin Ward, 45, on Saturday, April 13, after they were notified about a suspicious car parked on a dead-end road around 3am.

As they approached a grey 2015 Honda Pilot, police said that they spotted Ward and a 17-year-old boy in the backseat as she was putting her clothes back on.

The boy then jumped into the driver's seat and fled the scene before he crashed the vehicle about two blocks away, and ran away. Police found him more than an hour later dressed in boxers, socks and a T-shirt.

Ward, who remained at the scene, allegedly admitted she had sexual relations with the teenage boy, according to police.

According to police, an Omaha Public School employee ID was found inside the vehicle and Ward confirmed she was a substitute teacher at Burke High School in Omaha. She also told police that the 17-year-old was a student from the school.

"The Honda Pilot was determined to be owned by Ward and her spouse," police said.

After the teen was located, he was taken to "a safe place to receive care and be interviewed."

She was charged with one count of felony sexual abuse by a school employee. In Nebraska, the charge is considered a class 2A felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in jail.