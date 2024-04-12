Man charged with murder after stashing drug dealer’s severed head in fridge for 2 years



Friday, April 12, 2024 – A Brooklyn man has been charged with killing a sex offender in a fight over drugs and keeping his severed head in a freezer for two years.

Nicolas McGee, 45, was extradited to New York this week from Chesapeake, Virginia, where he was being held in an identity fraud case, according to Nypost.

On Friday, April 12, he appeared at the NYPD’s 67th Precinct, where he was charged with murder, robbery, concealment of a human corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 40-year-old Kawsheen Gelzer.

The investigation was launched in January when local drug dealer Gelzer’s severed head and body parts were found stashed in a freezer inside a Nostrand Avenue apartment, police said.

McGee’s wife, 45-year-old Heather Stines, was living in the apartment at the time of the gory find.

She claimed to police that McGee killed Gelzer in September when the two got into a fight over drugs, and then dismembered him and stashed his body parts, law enforcement sources said.





McGee admitted that he “just snapped” and killed Gelzer on March 22, 2022, 17 months earlier than cops originally believed.

During the hour-long interrogation, McGee said that Gelzer simply asked “why” during his last moments, sources said.

“Because you’re a piece of s–t! And I’m sick of you!” was McGee’s response, according to the sources.

McGee allegedly told the cops he was upset with Gelzer for not being generous with the drug stash after the couple allowed him to stay on their couch, he allegedly told the cops.

Gelzer, who had been on the state sex offender registry since he was convicted of molesting a 12-year-old boy in 2005, was also rude to his hosts, McGee alleged, according to the sources.

He was asleep on the couch when McGee allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the back, he purportedly told police.

A struggle reportedly ensued, which ended only after Gelzer was stabbed multiple times and struck with a hammer.

Stines was home at the time, but did not actively participate in the killing, McGee claimed, according to sources.

The couple left Gelzer’s body in the apartment for several days until it started to decompose.

McGee and Stines then allegedly took turns using a small saw to slice up the body, which they stored in plastic bags in a suitcase that went in the fridge.

They sliced up Gelzer’s remains while drinking a bottle of vodka, and then used drugs they stole from the dead man’s pockets, the sources said.





“I got to cut this motherf–ker up,” McGee allegedly told police.

“I put it in there and tried to forget about it,” he said of the remains.

In the weeks before cops discovered the severed body parts, Stines had apparently gotten anxious about letting people in the apartment, tenants said.

The fridge had even been taped up, they claimed.

After police finally raided the place, Stines underwent a psychiatric evaluation and was charged with concealment of a corpse.

She is being held at the Rose M. Singer Center, and is due back in court on May 24, online records show.