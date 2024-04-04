Man arrested for allegedly hypnotizing married woman and taking her hostage after she refused his advances

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – The Security Network, code named Amotekun Corps, have arrested a 35-year-old man identified as Babalola Timothy for allegedly hypnotising and keeping a 35-year-old married woman hostage after she refused his love advances.
In a statement released, the Commander of Amotekun Corps,
Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, said the suspect was arrested after the woman
reported the matter to Amotekun operatives, after the suspect dropped her off.
“Amotekun operatives on
Monday arrested one Timothy, from Modakeke, over the abduction of a 35-year-old
married woman, using a magic ring. The suspect asked her out when the victim
approached him in September 2023 to help sell her palm oil, because he sells
palm oil.
She refused his advances and
sometimes later, he called her to tell her that he will help her sell her palm
oil. When she visited him, he hypnotised her, changed the SIM card in her
mobile phone, locked her in a room where he feeds her and randomly had sex with
her,” Adewinmbi said.
The Amotekun boss added that the suspect, on March 29, later
removed his victim from the room and dropped her off at a University Campus,
when he got tired of her.
He said the suspect was later trailed to his hideout where
he was arrested.
Adewinmbi added that when interrogated, the suspect
confessed to the crime, saying he got the charms he used on his victim from one
“Alfa Ilorin” - an herbalist. The commander also said the suspect had been
transferred to the Director of State Security Service (DSS) for subsequent
investigation and prosecution.
