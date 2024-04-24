LUIS RUBIALES to face trial for World Cup kiss-gate as prosecutors push for 2-and-half-year prison sentence and a restraining order over JENNI HERMOSO

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Former Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales is set to face trial for the World Cup kiss-gate scandal.
Rubiales, 46, kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips
as she stepped up to receive her medal after her side's victory
over England in the Women's World Cup final in August last
year.
He was subsequently charged and investigated, before
resigning from his position after facing heavy pressure to quit.
Last month, public prosecutors involved in the case said
they were seeking a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for Rubiales,
who has continued to claim his innocence over the event.
According to Marca, he will now be tried over the
events, as well as for subsequent coercion, alongside former Spain manager
Jorge Vilda.
The outlet reports that the third section of the Criminal
Court has taken the decision by rejecting the appeals against the order of the
judge in the case, Francisco de Jorge, which were filed by Rubiales and Vilda,
as well as former director Albert Luque and Ruben Rivera, who worked in
marketing.
The Chamber is said to have considered that the details of
the appeal contain evidence that fit the description of a crime against sexual
freedom and another of coercion.
The court reportedly indicated that the legal consequences
'of the kiss and consent cannot be assessed at this time'.
Public prosecutors had said, in an indictment sent to the
judge, that they wanted Rubiales jailed for a year if he was found guilty at
trial of sexual assault and another 18 months for coercion linked to his
alleged attempts to get the footballer to speak out in his defence following
his World Cup kiss.
They are also reportedly asking for Rubiales to be
disqualified from working in sports during the sentence and be banned of
communication with Hermoso or communicating with her for four years.
Rubiales has claimed innocence ever since the event, opening
up in an interview with broadcaster La Sexta at the start of the
month.
'I have a clear conscience. Things have become crazy. A
small thing has gone on to devour a person,' he said.
'I wanted to be calm and get out of the spotlight. False
feminism? What I said is said.
'I defend egalitarianism. Feminism advocates supporting
women to achieve equality.'
He added: 'For me, there is no crime. It's my opinion. I
asked her the question [over the kiss] and she said: "Okay".
'You can't question Hermoso. I can. Is it because I'm a man?
They want to curtail freedom of thought.'
In a subsequent clip he said of his infamous kiss: 'I cannot
understand that anyone could think this was a sexual assault' before rejecting
any coercion by saying: 'I only spoke 10 or 15 seconds with Miss
Hermoso.'
