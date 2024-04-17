Lady who accused TREVOR BAUER of S£XUAL assault is charged with defrauding the former MLB star

Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Darcy Esemonu, the woman who accused
former Major League Baseball star Trevor Bauer of sexual assault
has been hit with a criminal charge for allegedly tricking the former Cy Young
winner into paying her for an abortion he believes never happened.
Esemonu has been charged with fraudulent schemes and
artifices in Arizona, U.S., weeks after a Maricopa County grand jury indicted
her on the felony count.
According to a video statement Bauer posted on his YouTube
page on Tuesday, April 16, it stems from allegations Esemonu made against him
in a 2023 lawsuit.
The woman alleged in court documents that Bauer
raped her during a 2020 encounter and got her pregnant. In a countersuit, Bauer
denied any wrongdoing, but he did say he had consensual sex with her one time
in December 2020, when the condom he had been using broke.
He claimed in his countersuit that after their hookup,
Esemonu told him she was pregnant and wanted more than $1 million to terminate
it. Bauer claimed he would support her decision before he gave her $8,761 for
the cost she eventually said it took to end the alleged pregnancy.
However, in his video statement, Bauer said, "She never
had an abortion, because she was never even pregnant." He added that that
was all “corroborated by her own medical records.”
Bauer said authorities were made aware of all of this after
they initiated an investigation into her sexual assault allegations against
him.
Court records showed Esemonu was also charged with fraud due
to her interactions with a man named Marco Bresciani. In addition, the records
show she was charged with felony theft by extortion for wrongdoing against
Bresciani as well.
"Her m.o. is clear," Bauer said of the newly filed
charges. “Lie to men to get their money. Extort them if she must. When they
refuse to pay, stop paying, or stop giving her what she wants, go to the
police, accuse them of sexual assault, and file a civil suit against them to
retaliate.”
Bauer stated he's hopeful he can now get another crack at
pitching in the MLB again soon.
"What else do I have to do to prove that this entire
situation has been a massive lie?" he said.
"This is insane. At what point do I get to go back to
work and continue earning a living?"
