KIM and KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN wear S£XY matching snakeskin swimsuits during vacation (PHOTOs)



Sunday, April 7, 2024 – Reality TV stars, Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian showed up to their family vacation over the weekend in Turks and Caicos wearing matching outfits.

Kim went makeup-free as she accessorized with a double cross necklace while later putting on a black cowboy hat as she lounged on the white sand.

Kim also took to Instagram to post a close-up of her snakeskin two-piece, writing, “This ain’t Texas…it’s Turks,” referencing Beyonce's new hit “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

See photos below