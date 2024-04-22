KANYE WEST sides with Kendrick Lamar as he disses Drake and J. COLE in new song (VIDEO)







Monday, April 22, 2024 – Rapper, Kanye West jumped straight into the rap beef between top rappers that's been going on for a month, dropping a remix of Future and Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Like That" -- and, taking aim at Drake and J. Cole.

Ye shared a look at the new track -- titled "Like That (Remix)" -- on an episode of "The Download" hosted by his friend Justin Laboy, playing the opening live on the show.

The opening verse features a line directly from the recently-released Future, K.dot (Kendrick Lamar's former name), Metro Boomin track, "Like That" ... is a response to Drake and J. Cole's hit song "First Person Shooter," igniting a pretty viral rap back-and-forth.

Kanye started his verse with 'k-dot' I'm with you. K-dot is the nickname/former name of Kendrick Lamar.

While Ye only played a little bit on the show ... a fuller track has been leaked online and Kanye takes a pretty ruthless dig at both Drake and J.Cole rapping, "Y'all so outta sight, outta mind / Can't even think of a Drake line / Play J. Cole get the p***y dry / Play this s*** back 130 times."

Ye didn't tamper down any of the drama surrounding the song as he took to X and Instagram to post a meme about a girl giving a guy oral sex after he confirmed he doesn't know J. Cole.







It's not clear yet if Future, Kendrick and Metro signed off on this collaboration as Kanye has gotten in trouble in the past for sampling songs without permission -- but Kanye followed up the song release with a picture of him and Metro Booming in the studio.

Drake has come under a lot of heat the last one month, rappers from Rick Ross to Kendrick Lamar have all dissed him and with Kanye's new slam dunk, there may be a response from Drake coming very soon!!! 👀

Ye premieres "LIKE THAT" remix to Justin Laboy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/23ld8pyGEU — Donda Times (@dondatimes) April 20, 2024