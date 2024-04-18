KANYE WEST named suspect in battery case after he 'punched a man who grabbed BIANCA CENSORI' in LA





Thursday, April 18, 2024 – Rapper Kanye West has been accused of punching a man in the face after he allegedly grabbed his wife inappropriately in Los Angeles.

West, 46, allegedly hit the unnamed male, who the Los Angeles Police Department said in a battery report first “pushed or grabbed” his wife, Bianca Censori.

In retaliation, Kanye punched him, according to the LAPD report obtained by TMZ.

The unnamed man did not require treatment for injuries, but filed the battery report with police following the ordeal on Tuesday night, April 16.

West and Censori fled the scene.

Ye is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department over the battery case.

Officials have not formally announced charges against Ye or the man who claims he got punched.

Reacting, the rapper's team told DailyMail that Bianca wasn't merely pushed during the ordeal. Instead, they say she was sexually assaulted by the random man - who put his hands under her dress, grabbed her waist, and blew her kisses.

Kanye West's representatives told DailyMail.com: "Grabbed" is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.

The rep said: "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.

“She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

The ordeal allegedly happened on Tuesday night, just hours after Censori was seen walking barefoot in Disneyland California along with father-of-four Kanye West.

The Australian architect, 29, raised eyebrows this week after she made a surprise appearance at the amusement park alongside her rapper husband.

While Bianca was covered up far more than usual, she did manage to cause a stir by partially wrapping up her bare feet and ankles with bandages.

Critics have since questioned how Bianca was able to enter the park, given that Disneyland's official rules prohibit guests from wearing “inappropriate” clothing.

“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times,” Disneyland's Guest Courtesy and Attire Policies state.