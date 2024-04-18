KANYE WEST named suspect in battery case after he 'punched a man who grabbed BIANCA CENSORI' in LA

Thursday, April 18, 2024 – Rapper Kanye West has been accused of punching a man in the face after he allegedly grabbed his wife inappropriately in Los Angeles.
West, 46, allegedly hit the unnamed male, who the Los
Angeles Police Department said in a battery report first “pushed or grabbed”
his wife, Bianca Censori.
In retaliation, Kanye punched him, according to the LAPD
report obtained by TMZ.
The unnamed man did not require treatment for injuries, but
filed the battery report with police following the ordeal on Tuesday night,
April 16.
West and Censori fled the scene.
Ye is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police
Department over the battery case.
Officials have not formally announced charges against Ye or
the man who claims he got punched.
Reacting, the rapper's team told DailyMail that Bianca
wasn't merely pushed during the ordeal. Instead, they say she was sexually
assaulted by the random man - who put his hands under her dress, grabbed her
waist, and blew her kisses.
Kanye West's representatives told DailyMail.com:
"Grabbed" is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened.
Bianca was physically assaulted.
The rep said: "The assailant didn't merely collide into
her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her
waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses.
“She was battered and sexually assaulted.”
The ordeal allegedly happened on Tuesday night, just hours
after Censori was seen walking barefoot in Disneyland California along with
father-of-four Kanye West.
The Australian architect, 29, raised eyebrows this week
after she made a surprise appearance at the amusement park alongside her rapper
husband.
While Bianca was covered up far more than usual, she did
manage to cause a stir by partially wrapping up her bare feet and ankles with
bandages.
Critics have since questioned how Bianca was able to enter
the park, given that Disneyland's official rules prohibit guests from wearing
“inappropriate” clothing.
“Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at
all times,” Disneyland's Guest Courtesy and Attire Policies state.
0 Comments