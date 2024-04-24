It’s called democracy – TRUMP defends trying to illegally influence the 2016 Presidential election

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – The prosecution in Donald Trump’s trial has insisted that the former President tried to illegally influence the 2016 Presidential election by preventing damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public.
A prosecutor told jurors this on Monday, April 22, at the
start of the former President’s historic hush money trial.
"This was a planned, coordinated, long-running
conspiracy to influence the 2016 election — to help Donald Trump get elected
through illegal expenditures to silence people who had something bad to say
about his behaviour, using doctored corporate records and bank forms to conceal
those payments along the way," prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said.
"It was election fraud, pure and simple."
A defence lawyer for Trump countered by assailing the case
as baseless and attacking the integrity of the onetime Trump confidant who’s
now the government’s star witness.
"President Trump is innocent. President Trump did not
commit any crimes. The Manhattan district attorney’s office should never have
brought this case," attorney Todd Blanche said.
Trump's lawyer also said that "there’s nothing wrong
with trying to influence an election – it’s called democracy".
It is the first criminal trial of a former American
President and the first of four prosecutions of Mr. Trump to reach a jury.
Prosecutors sought from the outset to elevate the gravity of
the case, which they said was chiefly about election interference as reflected
by the hush money payments to a porn actor who said she had a sexual
encounter with Mr. Trump.
"The defendant, Donald Trump, orchestrated a criminal
scheme to corrupt the 2016 Presidential election. Then he covered up that
criminal conspiracy by lying in his New York business records over and over and
over again," Mr. Colangelo said.
Mr. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business
records — a charge punishable by up to four years in prison — though it’s not
clear if the judge would seek to put him behind bars.
A conviction would not preclude Mr. Trump from becoming
President again, but because it is a state case, he would not be able to pardon
himself if found guilty.
He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
