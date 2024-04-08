I don’t believe no DIDDY story, once they lied about me -MEEK MILL denies being gay as he reignites beef with WALE

Monday, April 8, 2024 – Rapper, Meek Mill has gone on a Twitter barrage, calling out his colleague Meek Mill for hanging out with his former friend, denying being gay and saying he doesn't believe in any of the sexual assault or criminal allegations against P.Diddy.
On Monday, April 8, the Philly native hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and called out Wale, who was his former record label mate, for taking a photo with his former childhood friend Dean.
The photo, which was one of several that were posted to
Dean's Instagram, enraged Meek enough for him to assert Wale "never
liked" him. He also included a link to a past interview Akademiks did with
former Shy Glizzy affiliate Any Glizzy, in which he claimed Wale said he
"hates" Meek.
"Wale never liked
me," Meek wrote in a now-deleted post. “Now ima treat him like the streets
everytime I see him.”
"I gave him 1000 chances these guys be thinking they linking with the enemy clown ass n***as I wish I woulda knew the other day I woulda stretched you!" Meek said.
Meek made several other angry posts before Wale hopped on to
offer a response. He doesn't call out Meek by name but his reference to the
situation at hand is clear.
"When u get in other
people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back
friends... eventually ..and then u look silly... in the end... so I love
minding my business," he wrote.
“If a photo can create such
vitriol, one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday.”
"This why the rap game
screwed along of n*** be having these secretly jealous vibes," Meek
replied. "you can’t do songs or tours with them lol he’s always been
jealous of me but tryna link with meek haters intentionally ..wale killed all his
relationships don't come around again with bad energy!"
Meek Mill and Wale's issues go way back to 2014 when Meek
first accused Wale of hating on him for not promoting his Dreams Worth More
Than Money album.
A year later, Meek called out Wale again after Wale claimed
Meek "brought a pencil to a gun fight" when his beef with Drake
started.
The two artists eventually patched things up and have
reportedly been on good terms. Earlier this year, Meek shot down rumours that
they were still beefing and claimed he wasn't holding any grudges against him.
Meek also said he didn't believe any of the allegations
about Diddy because they 'lied' that he was gay and had a sexual relationship
with Diddy.
He tweeted
I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to sexually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so fuck it lol
