Gym member arrested after going into ladies’ locker room ‘completely N@KED’ claiming he identified as a woman

Thursday, April 11, 2024 – A member of Planet Fitness in North Carolina entered a ladies’ locker room at the gym and stripped down “completely naked,” claiming that he identified as a woman, according to police and 911 callers.
Christopher Miller, 38, was arrested on a charge of indecent
exposure and booked into the Gaston County jail last Thursday, April 4, with
his online inmate entry identifying him as a male.
His mugshot showed the suspect sporting a light-colored
beard and mustache.
Miller’s arrest on a felony charge came after an alarmed
woman at the Gastonia Planet Fitness called 911 to report there was a naked man
in the ladies’ locker room, reported WSOC-TV.
“It’s a man but he says he identifies as a woman, and he
won’t leave the restroom,” the 911 caller told an emergency dispatcher.
“But he is just walking around showing us his — and he won’t
leave.”
“OK, so he is completely naked?” the dispatcher asked.
“He is completely naked,” the caller said.
Sources told the outlet that Miller allegedly asked a female
gym member in the locker room to lotion him up and take a shower together.
Planet Fitness allows members to use the restroom and locker
room consistent with their self-reported gender identity, but there was no
indication that Miller had identified himself as a transgender woman before
venturing inside the ladies’ locker room.
“I think a woman should be able to go into a woman’s
bathroom without a man coming in saying he’s transgender,” gymgoer Betty Brice
said.
Miller was ordered held on $25,000 bond.
