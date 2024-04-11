Gym member arrested after going into ladies’ locker room ‘completely N@KED’ claiming he identified as a woman



Thursday, April 11, 2024 – A member of Planet Fitness in North Carolina entered a ladies’ locker room at the gym and stripped down “completely naked,” claiming that he identified as a woman, according to police and 911 callers.

Christopher Miller, 38, was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure and booked into the Gaston County jail last Thursday, April 4, with his online inmate entry identifying him as a male.

His mugshot showed the suspect sporting a light-colored beard and mustache.

Miller’s arrest on a felony charge came after an alarmed woman at the Gastonia Planet Fitness called 911 to report there was a naked man in the ladies’ locker room, reported WSOC-TV.

“It’s a man but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom,” the 911 caller told an emergency dispatcher.

“But he is just walking around showing us his — and he won’t leave.”

“OK, so he is completely naked?” the dispatcher asked.

“He is completely naked,” the caller said.





Sources told the outlet that Miller allegedly asked a female gym member in the locker room to lotion him up and take a shower together.

Planet Fitness allows members to use the restroom and locker room consistent with their self-reported gender identity, but there was no indication that Miller had identified himself as a transgender woman before venturing inside the ladies’ locker room.

“I think a woman should be able to go into a woman’s bathroom without a man coming in saying he’s transgender,” gymgoer Betty Brice said.

Miller was ordered held on $25,000 bond.