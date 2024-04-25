Group of top male footballers 'planning to come out as gay next month







Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – A group of top male footballers 'are planning to come out as gay on May 17.

German outlet Preussische Allgemeine Zeitung claims a group of professionals across the country will declare publicly their sexual orientation.

The date in question is of particular reference as it is the International Day Against Homophobia.

It is believed that all of the clubs the reported players are aware of the planned proposals.

However, Preussische Allgemeine Zeitung adds that some players still have reservations about revealing their homosexuality and could still make a U-turn in doing so.

Marcus Urban is a former footballer in Germany who came out as gay in 2007, 16 years after quitting the sport. Urban, now 52, is the co-founder of Diversero, a global community for diversity, and hopes next month's plans do come to fruition.

'I think they are respected and celebrated for that. Not by everyone, that's clear. But hate speech cannot be a criterion for a life,

'May 17 is an offer,' he told the Editorial Network Germany (RND). 'A date that you could use as a guide and get together as a group.

'There is controversy there. Do I still want to wait until the world of football becomes the way I want it to be? Why should I wait? An interesting dynamic has come into play, you can see that people's minds are starting to move and are thinking about whether it really makes sense to continue to hide and deny themselves.

Urban went on to reveal that there are gay couples playing in the Bundesliga too - declaring it would be 'liberating' if they came out.

'There are also gay Bundesliga couples who are in hiding,' he continued.

'That would be so liberating. What's wrong with it.'