Group of top male footballers 'planning to come out as gay next month

Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – A group of top male footballers 'are planning to come out as gay on May 17.
German outlet Preussische Allgemeine
Zeitung claims a group of professionals across the country will declare
publicly their sexual orientation.
The date in question is of particular reference as it is the
International Day Against Homophobia.
It is believed that all of the clubs the reported players
are aware of the planned proposals.
However, Preussische Allgemeine Zeitung adds that some
players still have reservations about revealing their homosexuality and could
still make a U-turn in doing so.
Marcus Urban is a former footballer in Germany who came out
as gay in 2007, 16 years after quitting the sport. Urban, now 52, is the
co-founder of Diversero, a global community for diversity, and hopes next
month's plans do come to fruition.
'I think they are respected and celebrated for that. Not by
everyone, that's clear. But hate speech cannot be a criterion for a life,
'May 17 is an offer,' he told the Editorial Network
Germany (RND). 'A date that you could use as a guide and get together as a
group.
'There is controversy there. Do I still want to wait until
the world of football becomes the way I want it to be? Why should I wait? An
interesting dynamic has come into play, you can see that people's minds are
starting to move and are thinking about whether it really makes sense
to continue to hide and deny themselves.
Urban went on to reveal that there are gay couples
playing in the Bundesliga too - declaring it would be 'liberating' if they
came out.
'There are also gay Bundesliga couples who are in hiding,'
he continued.
'That would be so liberating. What's wrong with it.'
