Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA now speaks on his alleged bad blood with GACHAGUA and UDA leaders and spills some beans





Sunday, April 28, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has addressed reports of growing differences between him and elected leaders from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during an interview, Sakaja refuted reports of a feud between him and Gachagua.

He noted that they had a cordial working relationship, maintaining his respect for the DP.

Sakaja added that it was difficult for them to feud because they both had different political paths and ambitions.

"I do not have any differences with him. He is a respected leader who has been in politics for a while.

"Even though he found us in politics, he has been able to rise through the ranks and he has become the Deputy President and he needs to be respected for that.

"I have never talked ill about him. I do not want to become the Deputy President. He also does not want to become the Nairobi governor," he stated.

Recently, the governor has faced criticism from leaders aligned with Gachagua regarding his performance as the county boss.

The criticism came after sections of the Nairobi estates were marooned by floods owing to the heavy rainfall.

In response, Sakaja maintained that his administration was keen on mitigating the effects of the floods, adding that the floods had been occasioned by the inadequate drainage system and rivers breaking their banks.

"The capacity of the drainage in Nairobi is very small, we really have to expand it," he added

