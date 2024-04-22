Georgia man sentenced to death after he paid mother $2,500 to R@PE her 5-year-old daughter before killing her

Monday, April 22, 2024 – A Georgia man, Jeremy Williams, has been given four death sentences for paying a mother, Kristen Siple, $2,500 to r@pe her 5-year-old daughter, Kamarie Holland, before murdering the child.
The horrific details of the case sparked widespread outrage.
The emotional trial saw jurors reportedly shed tears upon
viewing videos of Williams’ actions.
Williams was convicted of paying Kristen Siple $2,500 to r@pe
and sodomize her daughter.
He filmed the sexual assault and then killed little Kamarie Holland.
On Dec. 13, 2021, the girl was snatched from her Columbus,
Georgia home.
Williams took her to an abandoned ramshackle home where he
once lived across the state line in Phenix City, Alabama, and r@ped, tortured
and strangled the child to death.
Siple initially claimed she woke up that day to discover her
daughter missing and the front door open.
However, last month, she confessed to selling her daughter
to Williams for an hour to sate his sickening desires.
The mum now faces 20 years in prison for s3x trafficking.
"If there’s ever been somebody that’s deserving of the
death penalty, it’s Jeremy Williams," Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor
told reporters.
"He’s another type of evil that we in society just
don’t need walking around."
According to reports, at points during the trial, jurors
were sobbing as they watched bodycam footage of cops finding Kamarie’s body in
the filthy basement.
They also had to endure videos of the little girl being r@ped.
Williams is a serial child abuser. He is also a suspect in
the brutal murder of an Alabama toddler.
In 2009, he was acquitted of lowering a little boy, aged three, into a bowl of boiling water.
His ex-wife called him a "soulless" man who was
"no longer worth her tears."
A woman who was four when she was r@ped by Williams called
him a "monster."
As the child killer heard the four death sentences
pronounced, he was utterly without emotion.
"You don’t deserve life yourself," Kamarie’s
father, Corey Holland, told him at the sentencing. "We don’t have Kamarie
and you don’t deserve to see your kids or life."
The little girl’s sister added: "I don’t understand why someone would hurt her – she was so sweet and caring."
Williams was also sentenced to life for the production of
obscene material of a child and human trafficking, 20 years for conspiracy of
human trafficking, and 10 years for abuse of a corpse.
"There’s no reason that baby should be in the ground. I
want to remember her, not this joker. Jeremy is not somebody I want to remember
in life," DA Rick Chancey said.
0 Comments