Gender-affirming surgery threatens ‘unique dignity’ of a person - Vatican warns

Monday, April 8, 2024 – The Vatican has issued a strong warning against “gender theory” and said that any gender-affirming surgery risks threatening “the unique dignity” of a person, in a new document signed off and approved by Pope Francis.
Titled “Dignitas Inifinita” (Infinite Dignity) the
declaration focuses on what it describes as a range of threats to human
dignity, including poverty, the death penalty, war, assisted dying, abortion,
sexual abuse and the abuse of women.
The text, published by the Vatican doctrine office on
Monday, states that attempts to obscure “the sexual difference between man and
woman” should be rejected.
“It follows that any
sex-change intervention, as a rule, risks threatening the unique dignity the
person has received from the moment of conception,” it adds.
On abortion, it strongly reiterates what the pontiff has
said in the past, that the “defence of unborn life is closely linked to the
defence of each and every other human right.”
Pope Francis has spoken out strongly against gender ideology
in the past, describing it as “ugly” for erasing what he says are distinctions
between men and women.
Francis in this new document describes gender theory as a
form of “ideological colonisation” that “intends to deny the greatest possible
difference that exists between living beings: sexual difference” which it says
is “the most beautiful and most powerful of them.”
Gender-affirming surgery, it adds, is to be avoided because
“the body serves as the living context in which the interiority of the soul
unfolds and manifests itself” but the document says medical intervention is
permitted for those with “genital abnormalities.”
The latest Vatican document identifies various “violations”
of human dignity, including in the digital world. It also cites the death
penalty, which Francis has repeatedly condemned, and which it says “violates
the inalienable dignity of every person.”
The document also addresses surrogacy, which it says
“violates” both the dignity of the child and the woman, who “becomes a mere
means subservient to the arbitrary gain or desire of others.” Pope Francis has
recently called for the practice of surrogacy to be banned.
On assisted dying, the document reiterated the church’s
opposition to euthanasia.
‘There is a widespread notion
that euthanasia or assisted suicide is somehow consistent with respect for the
dignity of the human person,” the document states. “However… it must be
strongly reiterated that suffering does not cause the sick to lose their dignity,
which is intrinsically and inalienably their own.”
