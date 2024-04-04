

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – A friend of golf legend, Tiger Woods has reportedly disclosed that he has given up s3x to prepare for upcoming golf Masters.

A friend of Tiger Woods told New York Post that he is training for Augusta National this year like a madman.

He said;

"He's working really hard in the gym. he's eating right. He's even eliminated sex. He does that now when he's preparing. No sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus."

The famed tourney which Tiger has won five times in his career is slated to begin next week, on April 11. It remains one of only a few events Woods has attempted to play in since he was seriously injured in a February 2021 car crash.

Tiger, of course, hasn't been seen publicly with anyone since his messy split with Erica Herman nearly two years ago. The 48-year-old's longtime flame claimed he cooked up a heartless scheme to throw her out of their home near the end of 2022. She later sued his trust for $30 million She ultimately dropped the suit in July 2023.

Woods famously took a break from golf in 2009 after admitting infidelities in his marriage to Elin Nordegren. According to his old swing coach, Hank Haney, Woods even went to rehab to seek treatment for sex addiction.

Woods' abstinence, meanwhile, won't have to last too long following his first hole at The Masters, the famed event will conclude on April 14, and if he doesn't make the cut, it'll actually end on April 12.