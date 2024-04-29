French movie legend GERARD DEPARDIEU, 75, in police custody in Paris over claims he S£XUALLY assaulted two female production workers







Monday, April 29, 2024 – French movie legend, Gérard Depardieu has been placed in custody at a Paris police station after being accused of sexually assaulting two female workers on film sets.

The 75-year-old, who is already under investigation for multiple similar crimes including rape, is said to have molested production staff on the sets of two films.

One was Les Volets Verts, The Green Shutters which came out in 2022, and the other was Le Magician et les Siamois, The Magician and the Siamese, which was released in 2015.

An investigating source said on Monday: ‘Mr Depardieu was summoned to appear at a Paris police station today, and is currently in custody.

‘He is being questioned about two alleged sexual assaults that took place in 2014 and 2021’.

Depardieu, who made his name in hit films such as Green Card and The Last Metro, vehemently denies all the accusations against him.

The first complainant said she was attacked in September 2021,when Depardieu touched her intimately, wrapped his legs around her, and used crude language against her.

The woman, a 53-year-old mother named only as Amelie, described a ‘wolf trap’ which was set with ‘phenomenal force’.

A witness was able to pull him away from the woman, it is alleged.

Depardieu later said: ‘I apologise because it is necessary to apologise,’ but continued to call the woman ‘a slut,’ a source told the BFM news outlet.

Les Volets Verts is based on a story by George Simenon about a ‘sacred monster’ theatre star who risks a heart attack while drinking too much and chasing possible sex conquests.

The second complainant says she was attacked in March 2014 during the filming of the short film Le Magician et les Siamois, in Doué-la-Fontaine, near Nantes, in the west of France.

The crew also met at Depardieu’s Paris home, where the 24-year-old production assistant is said to have been molested, while the actor again made obscene comments.

Amelie’s lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, said evidence pointed to ‘sexual assault, harassment and abuse.’

Ms Durrieu-Diebolt is also representing Charlotte Arnould, 28, who claims she was raped and sexually assaulted by Depardieu.

There is CCTV footage of Depardieu performing a sex act on Ms Arnould at his Paris mansion in August 2018, but he insists it was consensual.

Ms Arnould renounced her legal right to anonymity at the end of 2021, following Depardieu being charged with rape and sexual assault.

Within a few days of his indictment, Depardieu was back working by the Seine River location of the police drama Maigret And The Dead Girl – also by Georges Simenon – in which he starred with Jade Labeste.

In October, he broke his silence over claims that he is a serial sex abuser saying: ‘I am neither a rapist nor a predator.’