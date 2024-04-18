Experts explain how Ozempic use appears to be changing people's personalities and reduces their cravings for drugs, alcohol and S£X

Thursday, April 18, 2024 –
Scientists have come out to explain how Ozempic, the now popular weight
loss drug is affecting people's personalities by making them have anxiety,
depression and prone to suicidal acts.
A growing number of patients claim that the GLP-1 medication
and others like it have caused anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation, even
as they lose weight
Ozempic, and other popular treatments like Wegovy, have an
impact on dopamine levels, which are responsible for a range of functions.
Along with impacting our emotional and physical drive for
food, the brain chemical impacts feelings of reward, pleasure, motivation and
movement.
Scientists now believe that these changing levels in
dopamine could explain why some users have even claimed the drugs have also
reduced their cravings for drugs, alcohol and sex.
Dr Kent Berridge, a professor of psychology and neuroscience
at the University of Michigan, says both addictive substances and food activate
the same dopamine signals and reward-learning regions in the brain.
“Cravings for addictive drugs
are also amplified by hunger.” He told Daily Mail.
“When researchers are trying
to get animals to learn to self-administer cocaine, they often will keep them
hungry for a little while, as this helps them learn,” Dr. Berridge explained.
“Hunger is specifically for
food but it’s more general than that, it activates craving for a lot of things.
If you’re hungry, the motivational value of things, even that are not food,
seems to increase.”
Because these drugs help patients to feel satiated for
longer, experts believe they then also lessen cravings for things other than
food as well, such as drugs, sex and alcohol.
“Satiety may be not only
reducing the craving for food but potentially for other things,” Dr Berridge
said.
GLP-1 drugs appear to alter the motivational dopamine
systems, dampening but not eliminating desires. For example, patients have
found that they don’t lose their appetites but eat less while on these
medications which experts believe could translate to other vices.
“That would be a possibility
— taking the [edge off certain cravings], and those are the ones that are
problematic if you’re trying to lose weight or if a person is trying to stop
taking drugs,” Dr Berridge said.
He also shared that a decreased libido while on GLP-1 drugs
is “conceivable.”
Dr Berridge explained that because sex is a pleasurable
natural desire, suppressing the reward pathway could lead to a reduced sex
drive.
“If you’re suppressing
[dopamine activation] a little bit and cutting down those mountain peaks,
sexual desire is a natural peak, so that would be plausible,” the medical
expert said.
The US Food and Drug Administration’s adverse event
reporting system received 606 reports of psychiatric disorders connected to
Ozempic, along with 324 reports connected to Saxenda and 190 to Wegovy in 2023.
The FDA requires that medications for weight management that
work on the central nervous system, including Saxenda and Wegovy, carry a
warning about suicidal thoughts.
Ozempic, which is only FDA-approved to treat diabetes, does
not come with the FDA warning.
Lead study author Dr. Alexis Conason, a licensed
psychologist in NYC, said;
“People put so much emotion
and hope into weight loss, and are sold this fantasy that if they just lose
weight everything’s gonna be okay and all the good things that they want in
life will come when they lose weight,” Conason previously told The Post.
