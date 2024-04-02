Ex-employee sues KANYE WEST, claims he wanted jail at Donda Academy

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 – A former employee of Trevor Phillips has filed a lawsuit against Kanye West over alleged bizarre plans for kids attending his Donda academy.
Phillips who disclosed that he was brought on to the Yeezy
org in late 2022, also claimed that Kanye openly espoused antisemitic rhetoric
at the school. He further revealed that he was tasked with growing the cotton
production for Kanye's fashion line.
He claimed his duties quickly expanded and started to
encompass handling Ye's Donda Academy school as well, which he says started to
experience difficulty as a result of Kanye's public rants.
Phillips said Kanye frequently shared his antisemitic views
with Donda Academy staffers, and also around students. During one particular
meeting, Phillips alleged Ye was spewing antisemitic rhetoric as he announced
in front of 2 children, he wanted to shave their heads, and intend to create a
jail at the school, threatening students could be locked in cages under his
proposed plan.
Phillips also described a bizarre incident when he met Kanye
at the Nobu Hotel in Malibu. Ye allegedly complained to the staff about the
fact Batman wasn't playing in the room they were in, and then said, "These
Jews are greedy," and declared "Hitler was great" and “He's the
reason we have cars.”
Kanye also talked about having a porn addiction. Phillips
claimed that Ye told him he used to have orgies every day, but now he's just
masturbating a lot. During this same encounter, Phillips claimed Ye declared he
intended to go on the attack against gay people, too, allegedly saying “Gay
people are not true Christians. And gay people are controlled by Bill Gates so
that they don't have children for population control.”
Phillips also alleged Ye made a habit of berating and
bullying Black employees, including himself, at Donda. In the end, he said he
was fired by Kanye on a whim in May 2023, during a Sunday Service.
He later learned he was canned because Kanye didn't like the
garden on display during the service. Phillips is suing Kanye for
discrimination, harassment, hostile work environment and a host of other
things. He is also seeking major damages.
