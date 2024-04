Monday, April 8, 2024 – Sean 'Diddy' Combs was pictured smiling and smoking at his home in Miami on Sunday, April 7, amid a turbulent two-week stretch in which his LA and Miami homes were raided by federal authorities, and he was named in multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

The New York City native, 54, appeared calm as he chatted with his mother Janice, 83.

The photo was taken moments after he was spotted looking stressed outside his Miami mansion