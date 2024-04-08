DIDDY pictured looking stressed outside his Miami mansion amid mounting lawsuits and trafficking probe (PHOTOs)



Monday, April 8, 2024 – Hip Hop Mogul, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was spotted looking stressed outside of his Miami mansion over the weekend amid mounting lawsuits and sex trafficking probe

The 54-year-old mogul was dressed in an all-black outfit as he sat outside his Miami mansion.

The outing comes amid his ongoing lawsuits and follows dual Homeland Security raids at his properties. So far, he has not been arrested in relation to the raids, nor has he been charged with any crime.

Diddy's ex Cassie and multiple other women who have sued him for sexual assault in recent months are reportedly cooperating with federal investigators as an alleged sex trafficking probe involving the hip-hop mogul heats up.

In addition to suing the record label head of rape, sexual battery, and physical abuse last November, the singer and model, who Combs dated for ten years, claimed that he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and masturbated during their time together.

The rapper allegedly photographed and filmed some of the encounters, and Cassie claimed that she was forced to watch the recordings of herself having sex with other men while under the influence of copious drugs.

Elsewhere in her suit, the singer alleged that Diddy at one point made her hold his gun in her handbag, and she claimed that in 2012 he blew up rapper Kid Cudi's car in retaliation for a brief relationship he and Cassie had when she was on the outs with him, which Diddy allegedly told Cassie he planned to do beforehand.

Cudi agreed with Cassie's claims about the car bombing, telling the New York Times, 'This is all true.'