Death row inmate is executed for killing his cousin and her husband

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 – A Missouri death row inmate has been executed by the state less than 10 hours after the governor and the United States Supreme Court denied him clemency.'
Brian Dorsey, 52, died after a single-dose injection of the
sedative pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre at 6.11pm Tuesday
night.
It came after Dorsey released a final statement Tuesday
morning, where he said: 'Words cannot hold the just weight of my guilt and
shame.'
He also had his final meal served to him, which included two
bacon double cheeseburgers, two orders of chicken strips, two large orders of
fries, and a pizza with sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, and extra cheese,
according to the state department of corrections.
Dorsey shot his cousin Sarah and her husband Benjamin
Bonnie, 28, in their Missouri home in 2006.
Republican Governor Mike Parson denied clemency for Dorsey
despite a petition that garnered statements from 72 current and ex-corrections
officers who vouched that he was reformed.
The United States Supreme Court also refused to stop it
after denying two separate appeals.
Both appeals were turned aside without comment. One cited
Dorsey's record of good behavior since his incarceration and said he should not
be put to death because he has been rehabilitated.
The other appeal said his life should be spared because his
trial lawyers had a conflict of interest.
The pair of public defenders were paid a $12,000 flat fee
that provided them with no incentive to invest time in his case, the appeal
said.
On their recommendation, Dorsey pleaded guilty despite
having no agreement with prosecutors that he would be spared the death penalty.
Dorsey killed his cousin and her husband inside their central Missouri home two days before Christmas in 2006, leaving their 4-year-old daughter alone in the home.
Kirk Henderson, one of Dorsey's attorneys, said Dorsey 'has
spent every day of the past 18 years trying to make up for the single act of
violence' he committed in 2006.
'Executing Brian Dorsey is a pointless cruelty, an exercise
of the State´s power that serves no legitimate penological purpose,' Henderson
said in a statement.
Dorsey, 52, formerly of Jefferson City, was convicted of
killing Sarah and Ben Bonnie on Dec. 23, 2006, at their home near New
Bloomfield.
Dorsey would be the first person put to death in Missouri
this year after four executions in 2023.
Another man, David Hosier, is scheduled for execution on
June 11 for the killing of a Jefferson City woman in 2009.
