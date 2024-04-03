DAVIDO to sue UHURU’s media house over April Fool's Day Prank - See the demand letter

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Nigeria megastar David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has said he will sue Media Max Ltd following a story on his alleged arrest at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

In a statement, dated Tuesday, the 'Unavailable' hitmaker expressed his displeasure at the erroneous reporting, adding that he found the fabrication 'extremely irresponsible'.

While sharing the obviously cooked-up story, the media house through its K24 Digital said that it was part of their April 1 Fool's Day editorial offering.

The statement said: "Fam, it has come to my attention that false reports regarding an arrest circulated online on April 1st, which has since led to a barrage of calls."

"I want to assure my fans that these reports are entirely untrue. I successfully completed my scheduled shows in Uganda and Kenya and have since returned home to Nigeria.

"I'd also like to note that I have never been arrested by anyone in any country for any crime in the world. Not my home Nigeria, my home America, or any of the hundreds of countries I've made home throughout my career."

Mediamax is owned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

