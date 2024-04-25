Cop shot himself in head while on run with 1-year-old son after allegedly gunning down ex-wife and teen girlfriend







Wednesday, April 25, 2024 – A former Washington school cop has been found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head hours after he allegedly slaughtered his ex-wife and underage girlfriend before taking the teenager’s infant on the run, police said.

Oregon State Troopers found Elias Huizar’s wounded body following a police chase near Eugene around 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, according to the West Richland Police Department.





He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The 1-year-old child he kidnapped was taken into custody by the troopers.

Huizar, 39, went on the run after allegedly shooting ex-wife Amber Rodriguez eight times outside the elementary school where she worked.





The former couple’s 9-year-old son told officers that “he observed his father, Elias Huizar, shoot his mother,” according to a probable cause statement.

While looking for the man, they found the body of his underage girlfriend, identified by relatives as Angelica Santos, in his home located just minutes from the school.

Her grieving family realized Angelica, 17, and Huizar’s 1-year-old child, Roman Santos, was missing and assumed the ex-cop abducted the infant.





The infant was later found and rescued by cops after Huizar shot himself.

According to court filings earlier this year, Huizar met the girl while he was working as a school resource officer at Washington Middle School in Yakima. She was 11 when they met, and 15 when he impregnated her, his ex-wife Amber Rodriguez wrote in her request for a protection order against Huizar.

Huizar left the Yakima Police Department in 2021 “after receiving discipline,” the department said Tuesday without providing additional information.





He then went on to work as a substitute teacher in the Richland School District until February of this year, when he was arrested for allegedly raping his underage girlfriend’s unconscious 16-year-old friend after a night of drinking at his home, according to the district.

Huizar was due in court to face child rape charges, and for his relationship with Angelica, on the day of the massacre.





The vicious killing also came just days after Rodriguez filed to change the custody arrangements of the two kids they share, ages 5 and 9, claiming she feared for their safety. She had previously raised concerns over her ex-husband, who she said was armed and had been harassing her since their 2020 divorce.

Under the protection order, which was issued in February, Huizar was barred from possessing firearms.





Investigators initially believed Huizar was escaping with the baby to Mexico.

They warned that he was armed and “likely to commit more crimes".