Comedian RUSSELL BRAND announces plan to be baptised after S£XUAL assault allegations were exposed







Monday, April 29, 2024 – British comedian and actor, Russell Brand has announced plans to be baptised to 'leave the past behind' after sexual assault allegations were exposed.

The controversial comedian, 48, took to Instagram this week to say he was embracing his Christian faith after a difficult year.

Last year a Dispatches documentary on Channel 4 exposed allegations of sexual assaults during the height of his fame, as part of an investigation with The Sunday Times and The Times.

In October 2023, Russell faced serious accusations from a series of women, including rape and sexual assault when four women made allegations. The comedian has strenuously denied wrongdoing and says he has evidence to refute allegations.

Announcing his planned baptism as he spoke in a video in his garden, Russell said: 'This Sunday, I'm taking the plunge. I'm getting baptised.

'What's been explained to me is, it's an opportunity to die and be reborn.

An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ's name.'

He then referenced a verse from scripture, adding: 'Like it says in Galatians: that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person', before saying that the prospect of baptism was 'so inviting and beautiful'.

He went on as he further explained his decision: 'People are so cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it's obvious.

'As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we've all known all of our lives, within us and around us.

'And for me, it's very exciting.'

The media personality also said that he was 'thinking about doing it in the River Thames' but had recently researched that the river has high levels of E. coli in it.

'I may be leaving behind the sins, but I might be picking up some pretty serious viruses.'