Cleaner jumps from the 7th floor when caught trying to R@PE a student

Saturday, April 20, 2024 –
A cleaner at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA),
reportedly jumped from the 7th floor in a bid to escape being apprehended
for r@pe.
Local news platforms reported the UPSA cleaner jumped from the 7th floor when caught trying to s3xually assault a student.
This occurred after the female student screamed and
attracted the attention of some people in the building.
UPSA cleaner jumps from the 7th floor when caught trying to rape a student
