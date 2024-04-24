Celebrity designer NANCY GONZALEZ jailed for 18 months for smuggling in crocodile bags from Colombia

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – A top fashion designer has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of smuggling crocodile handbags from Colombia.
Nancy Gonzalez, a Colombian citizen in her 70s, was
extradited to the US earlier this year following her 2022 arrest for running a
sprawling multiyear conspiracy that involved recruiting couriers to
transport her handbags on commercial flights to high-end showrooms and New York
fashion events, all in violation of U.S. wildlife laws.
The designer, whose website cites her 'innovative use of
precious skins', sold her wares to the upper echelons of Hollywood
society, with major names including Salma Hayek and Kris Jenner, and the cast
of Sex and the City, all seen sporting her expensive bags
'It´s all driven by the money,' said Assistant U.S. Attorney
Thomas Watts-Fitzgerald, who compared Gonzalez's behavior to that of drug
traffickers. 'If you want to deter the conduct, you want the cocaine kingpin,
not the person in the field.'
Prosecutors countered that Gonzalez had acquired great
wealth and an opulent lifestyle, which contrasted with the couriers she
recruited to smuggle her merchandise into the United States. The couriers were
instructed to say that the items were gifts for their relatives if they were
asked any questions by customs agents.
'Her mission turned into producing felons,' said
Watts-Fitzgerald. 'She tried to rewrite the law for herself, to do it her way.'
According to the testimony of her co-defendants and former
employees, ahead of important fashion events, Gonzalez, described as a
micro-manager, would recruit as many as 40 passengers to carry four designer
handbags each on commercial flights.
In this way, prosecutors estimate that she smuggled goods
that fetched as much as $2 million in the U.S. Gonzalez's attorneys disputed
the claim and said each skin cost only around $140.
All of the hides were from caiman and pythons bred in
captivity.
On some occasions, she failed to obtain the proper import
authorizations from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, required under a widely
ratified international treaty governing the trade in endangered and threatened
wildlife species.
In 2016 and 2017, she was warned by U.S. officials against
sidestepping such rules, making her conduct particularly 'egregious,' Judge
Robert Scola said in handing down his sentence.
Prosecutors had been seeking a stiffer sentence of 30 to 37
months. But Scola said he was taking into account the nearly 14 months she
spent in harsher conditions in a Colombian prison awaiting extradition.
Gonzalez, who has been free on a bond under confinement at
her daughter's home in Miami, must surrender on June 6 to begin her sentence.
Although trade in the skins used by Gonzalez was not
prohibited, they came from protected wildlife that requires close monitoring
under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna
and Flora, known by its initials as CITES.
Lawyers for Gonzalez sought leniency for the celebrity
designer, describing her journey as a divorced single mother of two children
who designed belts on a home sewing machine in Cali for friends into a fashion
icon who outcompeted the likes of Dior, Prada and Gucci.
'She was determined to show her children and the world that
women, including minority women like herself, can pursue their dreams
successfully, and become financially independent,' they wrote in a
memo prior to Monday´s hearing.
'Against all odds, this tiny but mighty woman was able to
create the very first luxury, high-end fashion company from
a third-world country.'
The attorneys said the 71-year-old designer has already paid
dearly for her crimes.
The Colombian company she built, which once employed 300
mostly female employees, declared bankruptcy and stopped operating after her
arrest.
They also argued that only 1% of the merchandise she
imported into the U.S. lacked proper authorization and were samples for New
York Fashion Week and other events.
Gonzalez, addressing the court before sentencing, said she
deeply regretted not meticulously complying with U.S. laws and that her only
wish is to hug once more her 103-year-old mother.
'From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to the United
States of America. I never intended to offend a country to which I owe immense
gratitude,' she said holding back tears. 'Under pressure, I made poor
decisions.'
