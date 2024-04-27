Brace yourself, we are coming for you – Haiti Gang Leader BARBECUE sends chilling message to Transitional Council after taking power – This should terrify RUTO even more





Saturday, April 27, 2024 - Haiti’s most dreaded Gang Leader, Jimmy Cherizier alias Barbecue, has sent a stern warning following the swearing-in of the presidential transitional council even as President William Ruto prepares to deploy the Kenya Police to the troubled Caribbean nation.

Addressing the press, Barbecue informed the new council to brace itself for a more intense battle following its takeover from former Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

The gang leader warned of a potential coup after the new council failed to involve him in the takeover talks.

“Whether or not you're installed, this message is for you: Brace yourselves,” Barbecue declared.

Moments after the gang leader finished issuing his threats, gunfire erupted nearby, indicating the gang's determination to resist the new system.

Barbecue, while delivering the warning, advised the presidential transitional council to reconsider their actions, pledging to oppose them vigorously.

He aimed to thwart any potential foreign intervention that might be incited by the council.

The Haiti gang, under the leadership of Barbecue, has faced accusations of committing widespread sexual assault, ransom kidnappings, and indiscriminate killings.

The message by Barbecue also followed an acknowledgement of the new council by Ruto who affirmed Kenya’s commitment to helping the Caribbean nation.

In March this year, the gang leader sent a similar warning to Kenyan police as he vowed to oppose the deployment.

Barbecue announced that he would regard Kenyan police as aggressors as they were coming to interfere with the independence of the war-torn nation.

