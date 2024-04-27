Brace yourself, we are coming for you – Haiti Gang Leader BARBECUE sends chilling message to Transitional Council after taking power – This should terrify RUTO even more

Addressing the press, Barbecue informed the new council to
brace itself for a more intense battle following its takeover from former Prime
Minister Ariel Henry.
The gang leader warned of a potential coup after the new
council failed to involve him in the takeover talks.
“Whether or not you're installed, this message is for you:
Brace yourselves,” Barbecue declared.
Moments after the gang leader finished issuing his threats,
gunfire erupted nearby, indicating the gang's determination to resist the new
system.
Barbecue, while delivering the warning, advised the presidential
transitional council to reconsider their actions, pledging to oppose them
vigorously.
He aimed to thwart any potential foreign intervention that
might be incited by the council.
The Haiti gang, under the leadership of Barbecue, has faced
accusations of committing widespread sexual assault, ransom kidnappings, and
indiscriminate killings.
The message by Barbecue also followed an acknowledgement of
the new council by Ruto who affirmed Kenya’s commitment to helping the
Caribbean nation.
In March this year, the gang leader sent a
similar warning to Kenyan police as he vowed to oppose the deployment.
Barbecue announced that he would regard Kenyan police as
aggressors as they were coming to interfere with the independence of the
war-torn nation.
